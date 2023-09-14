The Taiwanese government criticized businessman Elon Musk, owner of X, Tesla and SpaceX, who made comments about China’s claim that it has sovereignty over the independent country.

China considers the island, administered separately since the end of the Chinese Civil War in 1949, as part of its territory and plans to incorporate it.

Participating remotely in an event in Los Angeles this week, Musk commented on the matter. “I think I understand China well. I have been there many times and met with senior leadership at various levels, for many years,” said Musk. “I think I have a good understanding as a foreigner about China.”

The American businessman of South African origin said that China’s policy “has been to reunite Taiwan with China. From their point of view, perhaps it is analogous to Hawaii [e os Estados Unidos] or something like that, like an integral part of China that is arbitrarily not part of China.”

In a message published on X, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs criticized Musk. “We hope that Elon Musk can also ask the Communist Party of China to open X to its population. Maybe he thinks banning it is good policy, like shutting down Starlink to stop Ukraine’s counterattack against Russia. Listen, Taiwan is not part of the People’s Republic of China and it is certainly not for sale!”, stated the ministry.

The reference to Starlink, a SpaceX project that places several satellites in orbit to increase access to fast internet in various parts of the world, refers to reports in the American press that indicated that Musk had voluntarily turned off communication from Ukrainian drones that were heading towards an attack on the Russian naval fleet in Crimea.

In response, the billionaire went online to say that Starlink services had never been activated in Crimea and that, therefore, they could not be turned off. Furthermore, he argued that any use of Starlink by Ukraine for offensives or war maneuvers would represent a breach of contract.

Later, Musk’s biographer, writer Walter Isaacson, whose book these reports were based on, wrote in X that he made an error of interpretation when writing about the subject.

“To clarify the Starlink issue: the Ukrainians thought coverage was enabled up to Crimea, but it wasn’t. They asked Musk to enable it for the drone sub-attack on the Russian fleet. Musk didn’t allow this, because he thought, probably rightly, that it would cause a big war,” Isaacson wrote.