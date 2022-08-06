Home page politics

Of: Bedrettin Bölükbasi

China’s military actions near Taiwan are coming to a head. According to Taipei, Beijing is simulating an attack on the island. The news ticker.

Munich – The speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, caused a stir in China with her visit to the democratically self-governing island of Taiwan. Beijing regards the island as its own territory and thus an internal affair. Pelosi’s visit was therefore perceived as a “violation of Chinese sovereignty”.

China conducts military maneuvers around Taiwan – Taipei accuses Beijing of “attack simulation”.

In response, China’s “People’s Liberation Army” (PLA) launched military maneuvers in six areas around the island. According to the Taiwanese military, China has now “simulated” an attack on the island during these maneuvers. According to the Defense Ministry in Taipei, numerous military aircraft and warships were operating near Taiwan in the morning.

Some of them would have crossed the unofficial but mostly mutually respected “median line” down the middle of the Taiwan Strait separating the mainland and the island. In response, Taiwan’s military sent out planes and radio warnings, and mobilized anti-missile defense systems to pursue the Chinese military planes. Chinese planes regularly penetrate the island’s air defense zone.

Taiwan official found dead in hotel – he was in charge of missile production

Meanwhile, Taiwan’s senior official in charge of missile production, Ouyang Lixing, was found dead in a hotel in southern Taiwan. This was reported by the British newspaper The Guardians citing Taiwanese media. The cause of the scientist’s death was a heart attack, it said. According to the authorities, no external influence was found. The officer is said to have been suffering from a heart condition, according to his family, according to the news outlet Reuters reported.

Lixing, 57, was the deputy head of the military’s Chung-Shan Institute of Science and Technology. There he managed several projects for the production of missiles for the Taiwanese army.

