Illustrative picture. | Photo: Disclosure/Wang Guoyun/eng.chinamil.com.cn

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry said it had identified 28 Chinese warplanes around the island. According to the country’s government authorities, some of them even crossed the midline of the Taiwan Strait, which separates the island from the Asian mainland.

According to the Taiwanese government, the aircraft would be carrying out unidentified “long-range” missions. The island is facing moments of tension with China and is under constant threat of being invaded by Chinese troops.

This is because the country led by Xi Jinping considers Taiwan to be a province that the country has not yet managed to reunify with the rest of its territory after 1949, when the Chinese civil war ended.

The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense also said that 20 of the planes detected this Sunday morning crossed the middle line of the strait and entered the air defense identification zone of southeast and southwest Taiwan.

Taiwan’s capital said it had noticed an increase in Chinese air and sea attacks on the island in recent months. The attacks came after Beijing said it was on “high alert” with the region after ships from the United States and Canada were seen passing through the Taiwan Strait.

Between Wednesday and Sunday (17), the Taiwanese government said it had already detected 68 Chinese aircraft and 10 warships around the island. China has not officially taken a position on the movement of its attack fleet in the Western Pacific towards the island.