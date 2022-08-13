The Taiwanese Ministry of Defense confirmed the approach of six warships and at least 29 Chinese military aircraft to the midline of the strait that divides the island from the Chinese mainland, in what is considered yet another display of force and provocation by Beijing. At least 13 planes have crossed the midline, entering what Taipei considers its aviation safety zone.

Taiwan responded by alerting its defense and ordering Chinese forces to leave the area, the ministry’s statement, released on Twitter, reported. Beijing considers Taiwan a rebellious province that must be reunited with China.