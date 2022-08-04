Taiwan | China’s military exercise around Taiwan disrupts traffic on an important trade route: Hundreds of flights have been canceled, fishermen do not dare to go to sea

Due to the exercises, cargo ships and airplanes have had to go around the danger zones. Many fishermen on the southwest coast of Taiwan, for example, have remained in port.

in Taiwan was visited this week by the highest-ranking US guest in 25 years. When the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi had returned to his homeland, China began on Thursday the largest military exercises in decades around Taiwan.

China already announced its training areas in advance on Tuesday and warned planes and ships not to approach them. The areas are wider and extend closer to Taiwan than, for example, the missile tests conducted in the 1990s.

The Taiwan Strait is an important trade route. This year, almost half of the international sea freight traffic passes through it.

The exercises have forced container ships and flights to take detours and threatened fishermen. The topic is reported by, for example, a specialist in economics news media Bloombergnews agency AFP and Taiwan’s state-owned broadcasting company Radio Taiwan.

Bloomberg’s according to the information gathered by the Ministry of Transport, several cargo ships continued to sail in the Taiwan Strait on Thursday.

A few were also still in China’s designated military exercise areas. According to Bloomberg, on Thursday afternoon, before the start of the exercises, fifteen vessels were moving in the areas.

According to Bloomberg, ship traffic has also been diverted to the east side of Taiwan’s main island. According to ship brokers, this leads to delays of about three days, which is not unusual in shipping.

However, shipping traffic on eastern routes is also threatened by unstable weather, as typhoon season is underway.

In addition to route changes, some container ships have slowed down to avoid detours.

Based on information obtained by Bloomberg, the effects of the exercises may therefore remain small if tensions in the Taiwan Strait ease next week.

A cargo ship leaving the port of Keelung in August 2016. Keelung, Taiwan’s northernmost port, is located near the capital Taipei, and military exercises will be held near it in August 2022.

of Taiwan public broadcasting company Radio Taiwan International reported Thursday on Taiwanese fishermen’s reactions to the military drills.

A fisheries official interviewed by Radio Taiwan on Liuqiu Island Tseng Yu-tsung says that the fishermen feel threatened by the military exercises.

Liuqiu is located about 12 kilometers from the military training area defined by China. Most of the fishermen on Liuqiu Island say they are following the development of the situation from the port, probably for several days.

According to Radio Taiwan, there is similar vigilance among fishermen in Donggang, which is about 28 kilometers away from China’s military exercises.

The captain of the fishing vessel interviewed by the broadcasting company states that he encounters Chinese vessels constantly in his work, but feels that the atmosphere is different this time.

According to Radio Taiwan, the situation is not as threatening in the east of the country: the Chinese ships are further away, and the fishermen feel that the situation is normal.

See also Starbucks employee protects teen with message on her cup A fisherman moors his boat in a harbor in Yilan, Taiwan on September 10, 2021. Fishermen in Yilan and the rest of Taiwan’s east coast have come out of military exercises with less than fishermen on the west coast.

Military exercises also affect air traffic. Taiwan’s administration announced on Thursday, according to AFP, that the military exercises could disrupt a total of 18 international flight routes that pass through Taiwan’s airspace.

AFP also reported on Thursday that more than 400 flights from airports in Fujian province have been canceled in the past two days.

Fujian is the closest Chinese province to Taiwan. According to AFP, the cancellations may indicate that the airport may be used by the Chinese military during the exercises.