The Taiwan Defense Ministry issued a statement accusing the Chinese government of “irrational behavior” through its live-fire exercises, minutes before the start of the exercises.

She added that the exercises “aimed at changing the status quo and disrupting regional peace and stability,” according to the British newspaper, The Guardian.

“The National Army will continue to enhance the state of alert, and the forces at all levels will conduct daily exercises,” she said.

On Thursday, the Chinese army began large-scale military exercises around Taiwan.

China Television International reported that the exercises included firing live ammunition.

These maneuvers came in the wake of the anger expressed by Beijing over the visit of US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to the island.

Taiwan said it would enhance its self-defense capabilities and coordinate closely with the United States and like-minded countries, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Joan O said at a press conference Thursday.