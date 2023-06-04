China warns US against possible interference regarding Taiwan. This was stated by Chinese Defense Minister Li Shangfu. “If anyone dares to separate Taiwan from China, a Chinese military will not hesitate for a second,” Li said in a speech at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, a conference organized by the International Institute for Strategic Studies. “We will fear no adversaries and will resolutely safeguard national sovereignty and the integrity of the territory regardless of any cost.” Taiwan has been independent since 1949, but China considers Taiwan part of Chinese territory.

Li criticized US arms sales and military training in Taiwan, as well as improving Washington-Taipei relations. “Taiwan is China’s internal affair”the minister said. “Taiwan is China’s Taiwan, and how to resolve the Taiwan question is a matter for the Chinese to decide.”

“China’s reunification is a prevailing historical trend and an unstoppable course,” Li said. “We will strive for the prospect of peaceful reunification to the fullest extent. But we do not promise to renounce the use of force

. If anyone dares to separate Taiwan from China, a Chinese military will not hesitate for a second.” Li described Beijing’s relations with Washington at a “record low” since relations between the two countries began in 1979. China, he explained, is fundamentally open to talks between the two powers, but only if “based on mutual respect”. Li had rejected the US request for a meeting with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on the sidelines of the conference. defense ministers level is seen as the most significant security forum in the region.China-US relations have hit a low following the shooting down of an apparent Chinese spy balloon in February and the cancellation of a visit by the secretary of US state Antony Blinken in China.