Taiwan | China started military exercises near Taiwan

China began military exercises around Taiwan on Saturday, as Taiwan’s vice president William Lai met the president of Paraguay on his trip to the United States Santiago Pena to the inauguration.

According to China’s state-run Xinhua news agency, the purpose of the exercises is to serve as a serious warning to the separatists.

China considers Taiwan a rebel province, which it is ready to return to the mother country by force if necessary.

of the United States according to Lai, the visits to New York on the way out and San Francisco on the way back were routine stops and had no political purposes.

William Lai is a candidate in Taiwan’s presidential election next year. He is known as a sitting president Tsai Ing-wen as a more outspoken supporter of Taiwan independence. Lai recently said on a Taiwanese television channel that Taiwan is not a subject of China.

of Taiwan On Saturday, the Ministry of Defense strongly condemned China’s military exercises near the island, Reuters reports.

“Initiating a military exercise does not promote peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait, but highlights (China’s) militaristic mentality,” the ministry said in a statement.