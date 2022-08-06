The maxi Chinese military maneuvers with planes and ships continue around Taiwan, which began after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island. “Various means of the” Chinese People’s Liberation Army “have been identified around the Taiwan Strait, some have crossed the midline” of demarcation in the Strait, reads a tweet from the Taipei Defense Ministry. “Possible simulated attack against Hva”, high-value targets, he adds.

Read also

The ministry specifies that the island’s armed forces – de facto independent, but which Beijing considers a “rebel province” – have also responded with “Combat Air Patrol missions and naval patrols and land missile systems”.