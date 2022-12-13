Taiwan | China sent a record number of bombers into Taiwan’s air defense zone

According to the latest report of Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense, 18 H-6 bombers crossed the border of Taiwan’s air defense zone within 24 hours. There were 21 military planes in total.

According to the latest daily report from Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense, a total of 21 Chinese military aircraft crossed the border of Taiwan’s air defense zone within 24 hours. 18 of these were H-6 model bombers.

The H-6 is China’s primary long-range bomber model, which is also capable of nuclear bombing.

AFP according to the statistics maintained by the Ministry of Defense of Taiwan, this is clearly the largest daily number of Chinese H6 aircraft. Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense began publishing daily reports of Chinese military aircraft flying into the air defense zone in September 2020.

The news agency says that most of the time, no more than five H-6 planes per day operate in Taiwan’s air defense area. However, according to the statistics, the number of machines has grown strikingly in recent weeks.

An air defense zone is an area significantly larger than the state’s airspace, where flying machines are expected to report themselves to the aviation authorities of the state to which the air defense zone is considered to belong. Taiwan’s air defense zone extends partly into China’s air defense zone.

Both mainland China and Taiwan have regarded the center line of the Taiwan Strait as a boundary that their armed forces cannot cross.

China’s and Taiwan tensions in recent years have been reflected in China’s increased flying in Taiwan’s air defense zone. The superpower considers Taiwan a rebel province, which it says it is ready to reintegrate with the mother country, if necessary by military force.

China has intensified its military, diplomatic and economic pressure on Taiwan, especially after 2016, when Taiwan’s current president was elected Tsai Ing-wen. Tsai has angered China, among other things, by saying that she considers Taiwan practically sovereign, a separate part of China.

China imposed new import bans on Taiwanese products last week, prompting Taiwan’s prime minister by Su Tseng-chang to accuse China of discrimination and violation of international trade agreements.