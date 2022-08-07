Taiwan | China seemed to practice a blockade of Taiwan, which it did not dare to do before – Researcher: A quick and surprising takeover of Taiwan is impossible for China

The military exercises that China started on Thursday swelled to unprecedented levels. However, the success of the blockade of Taiwan sometime in the future would depend on the reaction of other countries.

China’s The military exercises announced to end on Sunday around Taiwan have offered hints about the plans of an increasingly bold China, write the news agencies Reuters and AFP.

Over the weekend, Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense accused China of simulating an attack on its main island, and experts also estimate that China practiced a blockade of Taiwan.

Reuters reports that, according to security experts, China’s war planners have been considering a blockade of Taiwan for a long time. They believe that until now China has evaluated the exercise of the blockade as too provocative a gesture.

of the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi Tuesday’s visit to the self-governing island of Taiwan gave China a good excuse to act. China does not recognize Taiwan’s independence and also demands that other countries respect the “one China policy”. Shortly after Pelosi’s visit, China began unprecedented large-scale military exercises in Taiwan’s waters and airspace.

The exercises, which lasted from Thursday to Sunday, have reached a wider area than in the third Taiwan Strait crisis in 1995–1996.

Fast and a surprising takeover of Taiwan is impossible for China, states the specialist Matti Puranen from the Finnish National Defense University. Just concentrating the forces would take months, and civilian ships would have to be mobilized for the landing.

Therefore, speculation has often estimated that China could first resort to blockading Taiwan if it wanted to seize the island. Under the blockade, China would seek to prevent all commercial and military aircraft and ships from entering or leaving Taiwan.

China “clearly has all the capabilities” to impose such a blockade, an independent Chinese military expert told the AFP news agency.

On July 26, 2022, Taiwan’s navy launched a US missile at sea off its port during the annual Han Kuang exercise.

A man runs for cover during the annual Wan An air strike exercise in Taipei on July 25, 2022.

However, the complete isolation of individual countries is not completely uncomplicated in the global world.

“Some consider the entry into force of a complete trade embargo to require a massive bombing campaign and the destruction of the air force,” says Puranen.

Success would largely also depend on the international reaction. Would the rest of the world obey if China imposed a no-fly zone over Taiwan and demanded trade through the mainland?

“The international consequences are unpredictable,” Puranen emphasizes. “The key question is what the US and Japan would do. If they ended up, for example, opening a corridor to blockaded Taiwan, a game of nerves would begin.”

Already, China may have damaged its international relations. It remains to be seen, among other things, how the missiles fired at Japan will affect China’s relationship with Japan.

Firing missiles over Taiwan was also very extraordinary. North Korea has mostly acted in the same way with Japan.

“But that’s not part of good manners,” says Puranen.

Missiles shooting into the sea has been mostly a “necessary evil” for China itself in order to please its ultra-patriotic citizens. Since the 1980s, the country has tried to avoid unnecessary risks and focus on economic growth.

In this sense, China has proven to be a very different player than, for example, Russia, Puranen describes.

“China does not get involved in pointless gambling.”

A photo released by Chinese state media shows a missile launched by the Chinese military during military exercises on August 4.

Still, it’s hard for Puranen to see the kind of turnaround that happened after the third Taiwan Strait crisis in the late 1990s. That’s when China noticed that its military prowess had put the neighboring countries on their toes, so it adjusted its line to be more conciliatory.

As a result, China managed to create an image of itself as a more peaceful actor. In turn, many East and Southeast Asian countries have ended up intensifying their cooperation with China.

Hostile activity in the Taiwan Strait can now change attitudes.

“Thinking about China’s threat may rear its head again,” Puranen reflects. “And this time, it is more difficult to see a similar change to a cooperative and peace-seeking neighbor. The current management seems to have chosen its direction and path.”