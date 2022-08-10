Taiwan | China reiterated again that it is ready to annex Taiwan even by military action

After the visit of the Speaker of the US House of Representatives, the military exercises started around Taiwan are still continuing.

China warned on Wednesday that it will not tolerate “separatist actions” in Taiwan and is ready to annex the island by force.

“We are ready to give a lot of space for peaceful reunification, but there is no space for any kind of separatist activity. We will not give up the use of force and reserve the opportunity to take all necessary measures,” said the statement from China’s Taiwan Relations Office.

However, the statement reminded that China only uses force when forced to.

“We are forced to extreme measures only to respond to the provocation of separatist elements and foreign powers if they cross our red lines,” the statement continued.

The last time China issued a similar statement regarding Taiwan was in 2000.

China’s harsh language associated with the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi for a recent visit to Taiwan. China announced even before the visit that it considered it an “extreme provocation”.

After the visit, China started large-scale military exercises around Taiwan. They were supposed to end over the weekend, but on Monday China said they would continue indefinitely.

In addition, China announced that it would cut off cooperation with the United States in several different fields.

On Tuesday, Taiwan also organized short, less than an hour long military exercises focused on artillery. The new exercises are scheduled to be held on Thursday.

Even short military exercises immediately made China startle.

“Any conspiracy that aims to use weapons to oppose reunification will end in failure just like a grasshopper trying to stop a war chariot,” described a representative of the Chinese Foreign Ministry. Wang Wenbin.