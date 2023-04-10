Taiwan, China: “Exercises over. Always ready to fight”

The China has “successfully” completed military exercises around Taiwan and the Armed Forces are “ready to fight at any moment”. This can be read in a note issued by the Eastern Command of the People’s Liberation Army, which had kicked off three days of exercises on Saturday. The PLA, reads the note signed by spokesman Shi Yi, “has successfully completed various patrol tasks around the island of Taiwan” and “extensively tested actual combat conditions.” The troops of the Eastern Command, the note continues, “are ready to fight at any time, and resolutely destroy all forms of Taiwan independence separatism and attempts at foreign interference.” China had launched three days of exercises around Taiwan after the meeting in Los Angeles between the Taiwanese president and the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Kevin McCarthy, against which he had threatened “resolute countermeasures”.

China: Taiwan’s independence and peace are mutually exclusive

China warns that “Taiwan independence and peace” are “mutually exclusive” scenarios. Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin said in the daily briefing that the Chinese People’s Liberation Army’s “joint sword-sharpening exercises” are “a stark reminder of Taiwan’s secessionist forces and their collusion with outside forces.” “, as well as “actions necessary to safeguard national sovereignty and territorial integrity”. Beijing considers Taipei an “inalienable” part of its territory.

Taiwan, the Kremlin supports Chinese military manoeuvres

Moscow, according to the Kremlin, supports China’s military maneuvers around Taiwan in the face of US “provocations”.

Taiwan, China exercises: Tokyo mobilizes combat aircraft

Japan has announced it has mobilized fighter jets in recent days due to massive Chinese naval air maneuvers around Taiwan. Since Friday, the Japanese General Staff has observed the Shandong aircraft carrier and several other Chinese warships in an area between 230 and 430 kilometers south of the Japanese island of Miyako. “About 120 takeoffs and landings” have been confirmed on the Shandong aircraft carrier, including 80 fighter jets and 40 helicopters, according to Tokyo, which has mobilized two escort groups for the surveillance mission and deployed self defence”.

