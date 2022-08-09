Taiwan warns: “China will sooner or later want to invade us.” But Biden softens

“They are preparing the invasion.” Joseph Wu, Taiwan’s foreign minister, accuses China of wanting to change the status quo on the Strait and of having ambitions that go beyond Taiwan, whose control would ensure that it connects the East China Sea and the South China Sea.And. And the military exercises also continue for the sixth day, well beyond the four initially announced. Still, Joe Biden’s United States seem to belittle the story.

China is committing a “grave violation of international law” which will have a “serious impact” on transportation in the regionand, Wu said, and last week’s visit to the island by the speaker of the US House of Representatives, Nancy Pelosi, was only “a pretext” for the operations underway. “China uses drills in its military leadership to prepare for an invasion of Taiwan”, and the real intention is to “alter the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and the entire region”, the foreign minister accused. island.

Since August 4, China has sent naval units, fighters and other combat aircraft to military operations around Taiwan, which are still underway, also launching ballistic missiles: the measures implemented have been “irreproachable”, said the deputy minister. Foreign Affairs, Ma Zhaoxu, defending the maneuvers, and serve to safeguard national unity. At least a hundred times, according to Taipei’s findings, the means of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army have violated the midline of the Taiwan Strait – not recognized by Beijing, but traditionally respected – in a signal that China intends to gain control of the South China Sea and the East China Sea through the Taiwan Strait.

Because Biden eases tensions over Taiwan and US policies

So far, however, Washington appears to be downplaying the risk of a Chinese military attack on Taiwan. US President Joe Biden said he was “worried” about China’s movements, even if it excludes, for now, that Beijing can go beyond the pressures it is already exerting. Not even the Pentagon, said US Undersecretary of Defense Colin Kahl, believes an acceleration of Beijing is likely, and excludes that China can take the island militarily in the next two years.

In reality, a real clash is taking place in the US on the issue of relations with Beijing and Taipei. After yesterday Biden distanced himself from the speaker’s trip again, now there is a battle away from the spotlight on a law that could favor relations between Taipei and Washington. After warning Pelosi that her travel plans could provoke China – only to see the Speaker of the House make the trip anyway and lawmakers from both parties cheer her on – the Biden administration is now trying to make changes to a draft. bipartisan law that would review long-standing US-Taiwan policy in favor of a more aggressive stance.

The law, called the Taiwan Policy Act, aims to strengthen Taiwan’s defensive capabilities and deepen the United States’ ties with the island. It reflects a bipartisan push for a different approach to China’s increasingly belligerent behavior, highlighted by Pelosi’s cross-cutting praise for her historic visit to Taiwan last week.

But the administration Biden is once again deciding to try to cage congressional hawks when it comes to China and Taiwanthis time rejecting a popular bipartisan bill that the White House fears might question its assurances to Beijing that it will maintain America’s “one China” policy, a diplomatic acknowledgment of Beijing’s position that there is only one Chinese government. .

The new Taiwan bill intends to strengthen defense against potential invasion by Beijing, which considers the island to be part of China despite its vibrant democracy. With China intensifying its repression in Hong Kong and its provocations against Taiwan in recent years, lawmakers from both parties have called on the US to abandon the “one China” policy and make it clear that it will defend Taiwan. from an invasion.

But Biden still hopes to recover a dialogue that seems almost impossible with Xi Jinping. And to do this she tries to prevent new steps that could be perceived as provocative.

