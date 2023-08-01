China protests with the United States over Taiwan’s new arms package worth $345 million. A spokesman for Beijing’s defense ministry described it as “a serious threat to peace and stability in the region”, once again accusing Washington of “brutal interference in China’s internal affairs”.

“The Taiwan issue concerns China’s fundamental interests and is a red line that cannot be crossed in US-China relations,” warned Tan Kefei, who urged Washington to stop any “military collusion” with Taiwan, which Beijing he considers it a “rebel” province and would like to reunite with the motherland.