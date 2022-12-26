Taiwan | China organized a large-scale military exercise – Taiwan: Fighters flew in the detection zone dozens of times

Chinese planes crossed the border of Taiwan’s air defense zone dozens of times during the exercise.

China used more than 70 warplanes in military exercises in Taiwan’s mudflats over the weekend, says Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense. There were dozens of fighters.

The planes crossed the border of Taiwan’s air defense detection zone dozens of times during the exercise. The identification zone is an area wider than the country’s airspace, where a foreign plane is expected to report to the local aviation authorities upon arrival. Taiwan’s air defense detection zone partially overlaps with China’s zone.

It is one of the largest drills conducted by China since Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense began publishing daily figures.

The People’s Liberation Army said it staged the offensive drill on Sunday in response to provocations by the United States and Taiwan. However, the army did not specify what kind of provocations are involved, and it has not said the number or location of the planes used on Sunday.

Taiwan lives under the constant threat of occupation. China considers Taiwan a rebel province, which it is ready to return to the mother country with military force if necessary.

Relations have deteriorated with the Chinese president Xi Jinping during the reign, and the Chinese administration has increased both military, diplomatic and economic pressure in the direction of Taiwan.