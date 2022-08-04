There China kicks off military exercise around Taiwanannounced in retaliation against the visit to the island by the American Speaker Nancy Pelosi.

The military maneuvers, which will last 4 days, are the largest exercises ever carried out by Beijing around Taiwan, considered one of its rebel province by China. The Chinese Ministry of Defense has released a map of the area divided into six zones – some just 12 miles from the coast of Taiwan – in which it intends to carry out maritime and air exercises that include the launch of projectiles. Aircraft and commercial ships have been asked to stay away from the exercise area that Taiwan denounces is a violation of its sovereignty and effectively a blockade of the island.

The Taiwan Air Force Command for their part denounced the incursions of 27 Chinese fighters today in their airspace, the day after the departure from the island of the American Speaker Nancy Pelosi, a visit that infuriated Beijing. In detail, six J11 fighters, five J16 fighters and 10 Su 30 fighters violated the Taiwan Air Defense Identification Zone (Adiz), according to a statement released today by the Taiwanese Defense Ministry which had reported 21 raids the previous day. of Chinese aircraft.

The spokesman for the Chinese mission to the EU, Zhang Ming, disputes the recent statement by the G7 foreign ministers and warns that Beijing will respond to “any action that violates the sovereignty and territorial integrity of China”. “Taiwan is part of the Chinese territory and meddling in his issue is a violation of Chinese sovereignty”, he later specified.

In the statement released last night, G7 ministers urged “to preserve peace and stability” in the Taiwan Strait after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei and to maintain “international law”, expressing concern “over the announcements and words. threatening China, especially in relation to military exercises and economic coercion that could trigger an unnecessary escalation. “