Tension Beijing-Taipei, Kishida (Japan): "We asked China to stop the exercises immediately".

In the aftermath of the speaker’s visit to the American Chamber, Nancy Pelosi to TaiwanTaipei accuses the neighbor “uncomfortable” on the second day of military exercises around the island. Beijing he threw ballistic missiles and unfolded the air and marine forces in six areas around Taiwanapproaching up to 20 km from the coast and interrupting some of the busiest trade routes in the world.

The exercisesincluding a “conventional missile assault“In the waters east of Taiwan, according to the Chinese Defense Ministry, they will continue until noon on Sunday. Taipei said that many”planes and warships“crossed the” line “of the Taipei Strait, which separates the island from the mainland.

For the Ministry of Defence of Taipei, “the main purpose of missile fire is to intimidate us and protect the army’s intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance capabilities ”. “We did not expect the evil neighbor to flaunt his might on our doorstep and endanger the world’s busiest waterways with military drills,” said the Taiwanese prime minister Su Tseng-chang.

“This not only undermines the status quo in the Strait of Taiwan and violates our national sovereignty but creates high tensions in the Indo-Pacific region “, stressing that”we will not escalate the conflictnor will we instigate disputes “, but” will resolutely defend our sovereignty and national security, as a bulwark of democracy and freedom “. Tsai he finally asked the international community support for Taiwan and to unite to “put an end to these unilateral and irrational military actions“.

Even the Japanese prime minister, Fumio Kishidjoined the appeal of Tsai, calling for the “immediate cancellation” of Chinese military exercises in the strait. Speaking with reporters after receiving Nancy Pelosi, speaker of the US House of Representatives, Fushida said: “We have called for the immediate cancellation of military exercises” which represent a “serious problem for our national security and the safety of our citizens “.

Taiwan-China tension: Beijing urgently summons the Japanese ambassador

In contrast, the Chinese Foreign Ministry he summoned the Japanese ambassador “urgently” in Beijing, Hideo Tarumito protest against Japan’s position on the Taiwan issue following the communiqué of the G7 countries, including Japan itself, issued after the speaker of the US House of Representatives visited the island, Nancy Pelosiwhich greatly angered Beijing.

Deputy Foreign Minister, Deng Li, he expressed the “firm condemnation” of China for the position of Japan, a note from Chinese diplomacy reads, who “seriously violated the rules base of international relations “and sent” a gravely wrong signal to the international community “.

There Chinaconcludes the press release, urges Japan to respect its “political commitments” on the Taiwan issue, to stop interfering in China’s internal affairs and to manage Taiwanese matters “in a prudent and fair manner and not to go further and further down the wrong path”.

The A statement on the Taiwan issue, which criticized Beijing’s aggressive stance, angered China and yesterday the Chinese foreign ministry had summoned ambassadors and appointees of the G7 countries, including Italy, and of the European Union to express the disappointment of the Chinese government.

Finally, for the US Secretary of State, Antony Blinkenwhich is in Cambodia for the East Asia Summit, called the Chinese military exercises in the Taiwan Strait a “significant escalation”, In the context of the existing tensions concerning the island. For Blinken “there is no excuse” to start these drills.

