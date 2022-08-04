Taiwan | China fired ballistic missiles into the sea – The map shows how an extraordinary military exercise almost encircles Taiwan

According to Taiwanese sources, China has committed several violations of territorial waters and airspace. According to China, the exercises will continue until noon on Sunday, i.e. until five in the evening Finnish time.

China has started its extraordinary military exercises around Taiwan on Thursday morning. The matter was reported by the Chinese state television channel, and the news agencies Reuters and AFP reported on the information.

According to news agencies, the Chinese media reported that the exercises include heavy-duty firefighting in Taiwan’s waters and in the surrounding airspace.

Chinese state news agency Xinhua announced the military training areas in advance on Tuesday. The exercises are the reaction of the President of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi for a visit to Taiwan.

Reuters reported that Taiwan’s defense officials saw China launch two ballistic missiles into the sea near Taiwan’s Matsu Islands.

According to the news agency’s Taiwanese sources, the missiles were fired at two in the afternoon local time, i.e. at nine in the morning Finnish time.

Earlier on Thursday, AFP reported that its reporters saw the Chinese military carrying out heavy firefights in the Taiwan Strait.

for Reuters the Taiwanese source who spoke previously also told about violations of territorial waters and airspace.

According to a Reuters source, around ten Chinese ships invaded Taiwan’s waters from Wednesday evening before the Taiwanese navy “chased them off”.

According to Reuters’ Taiwanese source, several military ships remained on both sides of the border line by Thursday noon, i.e. 7:00 a.m. Finnish time.

A Taiwanese source also said that China also repeatedly violated Taiwan’s airspace.

“They flew into the area and then out, again and again. They continue to harass us and increase the pressure on the air defense,” the source said, according to Reuters.

China’s designated military training areas around Taiwan were shown on a television news broadcast in Hong Kong on Thursday.

China’s according to state media, the military exercises began on Thursday at noon local time and will end on Sunday at noon. The exercises are therefore expected to last until five in the evening on Sunday Finnish time.

Reuters reported on Thursday that Taiwan’s ruling party said the exercises were “irresponsible and illegal”.

In addition, Taiwan’s leadership has stated that the military exercises violate UN regulations, invade Taiwan’s territory and clearly threaten free airspace and navigation.

According to the country’s administration, there is a practical blockade of Taiwan, because the military training areas designated by China lie along busy air routes and waterways.

of Taiwan The Ministry of Defense announced on Twitter on Thursday morning that it is operating as normal and monitoring its environment due to China’s “irrational actions”.

According to the Ministry of Defense, China’s actions undermine the existing arrangement in the Taiwan Strait and the security of the region.

“We do not aim for escalation, but we will not back down when it comes to our security and sovereignty,” the ministry wrote in its update.

According to Reuters, the ministry also said on Thursday morning that it is keeping its alert readiness at a higher level. The readiness was increased after China announced its military exercises.

of Taiwan president Tsai Ing-wen assured in his own Twitter update that “Taiwan is committed to maintaining the current arrangement and hard-won democracy”.

“We will work with like-minded partners to maintain a free and open Indo-Pacific region,” the president wrote.

According to Reuters, Taiwan’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs informed on Thursday that other countries should not use US politician Pelosi’s visit as an excuse for threatening actions.

Reuters also reported on Thursday morning that Taiwan’s administration has urged Taiwanese companies to invest in cyber security in the coming days.

Due to the tensions, the authorities have witnessed a record number of cyber attacks, according to the news agency. For example, there have been attacks on the websites of the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Presidential Office.

Correction 4.8. 10:30 a.m.: Contrary to what was written earlier in the story, China has announced that its military exercises will end on Sunday at noon local time, so not at midnight local time, as was written earlier in the story.