The military exercises that China has conducted for three days around the island of Taiwan are a demonstration that Beijing wants to launch a war against Taipei. This was claimed by Taiwanese Foreign Minister Joseph Wu during an exclusive interview with CNN. “It seems that they are trying to prepare to launch a war against Taiwan,” said Wu, citing “the military exercises and also their rhetoric”. Wu then said that “the Taiwanese government considers the Chinese military threat as something that cannot be accepted and we condemn it”.

The head of diplomacy in Taipei then warned the Taiwanese military, urging them to be ready by 2027. ”Chinese leaders will think twice before deciding to use force against Taiwan. And it doesn’t matter if it’s 2025 or 2027 or even beyond, Taiwan simply needs to prepare,” Wu said.