Taiwan | China ending its military exercises around Taiwan, but starting new exercises in the Yellow Sea

China is believed to have practiced taking over Taiwan during its four-day exercises. It was a response to the Tuesday visit of the speaker of the US House of Representatives to the self-governing island.

China previously announced that it would end its massive military exercises surrounding Taiwan on Sunday at noon, i.e. early in the morning Finnish time.

On the last day of the exercises, Chinese warships, planes and drones simulated an attack on the island of Taiwan again. As on Saturday, also on Sunday, some of the Chinese troops crossed the territorial boundary defined by Taiwan, i.e. the demarcation line, which China does not recognize.

Taiwan responded “appropriately” by sending warships and aircraft. In addition, the intelligence control of the island closely monitored the enemy’s activities. Taiwan’s defense minister tells about it in his press release, and news agencies AFP and Reuters reported on it, among others.

The activity of Chinese and Taiwanese vessels on Sunday resembled a “cat and mouse game”, one Reuters expert source describes. In the game, the parties measured each other, but moderately, showing restraint.

China began its four-day military exercises Thursday morning in response to the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi for Tuesday’s visit to Taiwan. In Taiwan, Pelosi showed her support for the self-governing island’s democracy. China felt that the high-ranking guest violated the so-called one-China policy agreement.

The four-day exercises have been historically large and penetrated a wider area than during the third Taiwan Strait crisis in 1995-1996. Experts have warned that the drills have exposed an increasingly emboldened Chinese military, whose navy is a dangerous adversary in the region surrounding Taiwan.

“In some areas, China’s People’s Liberation Army may even surpass US capabilities,” said a researcher at the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies think tank. Grant Newsham for AFP. Newsham previously served in the US Navy.

Although The exercises organized around Taiwan have come to an end on Sunday, according to AFP, China has announced new military exercises in the Yellow Sea.

The Yellow Sea is located between China and the Korean peninsula. The new exercises are scheduled to last until August 15.