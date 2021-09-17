Taiwan | China crumbles Taiwan’s position by removing sand from seabed – Taiwan seizes and auctions dredgers

The fish disappear and the submarine cables break as even a hundred huge dredgers lift the sand at the same time.

Taiwanese the fisherman is busy and angry. As his mouth goes, his hands scoop the mussels from the tray into the transport box, his feet rushing in the yard towards the mussel pool.

“Before, I fished two boxed fish a day, now two fish or none at all. That’s why I farm more mussels, ”the fisherman speaks in a remote interview on his cell phone screen.

The culprits are the huge Chinese dredgers who have begun to dump more and more sand from the seabed just off the Matsu Islands in recent years.

A fisherman keeps mussels in a temporary storage in his yard. The plantations are at sea.

Before, a fisherman caught two boxes of fish a day, now his livelihood depends on mussels.

Shrimp and other fish food disappear with the sand. Sometimes the submarine cables break. A fisherman watches the beach in his home as dredgers rattle and crackle loudly in the night sea.

“Why does the Taiwanese government allow dredgers to come so close to the shore? I’m really annoyed! ”

The Matsu Islands can be seen at night with white lights from Chinese dredgers and green lights from fishing boats.

Is perhaps it is unreasonable to say that Taiwan allows Chinese dredgers to come close to the shore. They come without permission and by force. Dredgers are China’s new way of eating from Taiwan in this position.

The dredger fight is not about any small fuss. Professor at Taipei University of Marine Technology Wu Chien-Chung says he saw a hundred dredgers at a time near Jinmen Island.

Taiwan has increased the number of Coast Guard vessels and is evicting dredgers farther from their waters.

China thinks it is, of course, about its own waters, for According to China Taiwan is part of China, although Taiwan is virtually an independent state. The situation is particularly sensitive in the Taiwan-controlled islands of Jinmen and Matsu, which are just off the coast of mainland China.

The use of dredgers is one small example of China’s hardened grip on its neighborhood, to which the United States is now responding by intensifying cooperation with its allies in the Pacific. Taiwan is also an ally of the United States.

The distance between Taiwan and China is so bad that even a fisherman does not dare to express their opinions by name. He often visits the Chinese side and does not want to attract the attention of the local authorities.

Before, there were few dredgers, they were old and stayed close to the Chinese coast. Now the new ships are coming boldly close to Matsu and Jinmen.

“I believe the Chinese government will grow the fishing and dredging industry to increase its influence in the world,” Wu says.

According to him, these are the same phenomena as locals’ angry Chinese fishing vessels, for example, near Peru – they meet the need for Chinese raw materials and can be part of the paramilitary forces if necessary.

There is a demand for dredged sand on large construction sites in China. Wu calculates that the market price of raw sand has doubled in 15 years.

Taiwan is not content to just evict dredgers. It also takes them over, that is, seizes ships that drift too close to the shoreline.

We are now standing on a seized ship, or actually the staff of the Matsu Prosecution Service and the Coast Guard standing on the deck of Guo Liang 919 and presenting the ship at a distance.

Guo Liang was seized from the sea late last year, and today a 99-meter-long, 17-meter-wide, seven-meter-deep vessel is being auctioned. It’s ten years old, rusty and limp. The machine is not working properly either.

Guo Liang is waiting for his new owner in the port of Matsu. Next door is a sunken ship.

Inside the dredger, there are sleeping facilities for ten crew members.

Inside the dredger, the clothes of the former crew are still hanging.

Sand in a seized dredger.

Prosecutors guide along the narrow passage bridge and swing into the grooves on both sides. The sand dug from the seabed is put into them through sieves. The ship can hold 5,500 tons of sand.

There are plenty of dead mussels in the strainers, which the prosecutor’s office shows to be outraged but happy. Taiwanese highlight the disadvantages of dredging to marine life.

Guo Liang is the fourth Chinese dredger to be auctioned on Matsu Island. The guards grabbed the first one in 2019. They refuse to report on marine adventures, as they need permission from the central management to be interviewed, and it takes months to get permission. It is a matter of national security.

Auction hall is a simple hall with chairs. There is a long table in the foreground and a transparent offer box on the table.

Only a few people sit in the hall chairs. There is a rumor in the hall that previous ships have ended up back in Chinese ownership. Although the buyer must be Taiwanese, someone can act as a bulwark buyer. The rumor seems to be widespread, but no one agrees to talk about it by name.

At 1:57 p.m., three minutes before the end of the offer period, the man wearing the t-shirt puts the patch in the shell and drops the shell into the box.

There are a few people in the auction hall waiting for the result of the auction.

That is the only offer of the day. Those present at the auction whisper that the man must have had many notes pre-written in his pocket. If someone else had offered, he would have put a bigger number tag in the box. That’s the way it is.

At 2 p.m., prosecutors open the box and read the amount on the note: Taiwan $ 14.5 million, or $ 440,000. It exceeds the base price by 4.5 million, and the deal is approved.

The buyer is a local recycling company, ie a scrap dealer Zhu Zhi-Gang. He assures that he will put the ship to pieces and sell the parts for metal collection. That would end the story of one dredger.

As the evening gets dark, a flicker of lights appears on Matsu beach. The dredgers roar at sea again.