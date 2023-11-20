In Taiwan, the promising presidential candidate Lai Ching-te has nominated a politician sharply criticized by China as his deputy. Lai announced that he would officially introduce the current de facto ambassador to the US, Hsiao Bi-khim, as a candidate for vice-presidency on Monday. Lai’s Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) is leading in most polls, and the opposition has not yet been able to agree on a presidential candidate. A new head of state will be elected in January.

The 52-year-old Hsiao is considered to be well connected in the USA. The United States, like most countries, has no formal relations with Taiwan, but is the island’s main international supporter and arms supplier. China has already imposed sanctions on Hsiao twice, calling her an “independence fanatic.” The government had already threatened that if Hsiao became vice president, it would have consequences for the “situation in the Taiwan Strait,” without being more specific.

The DPP advocates for a Taiwan independent of China. The communist government in Beijing views Taiwan as a breakaway province and does not rule out militarily forced incorporation into the People’s Republic.