Despite the initial announcement that military maneuvers around Taiwan were due to conclude yesterday, the Chinese military continued its large-scale sea and air exercises today. State television reported that the exercises now focus on “anti-submarine and maritime assault operations”.

In reporting last Tuesday about the maneuvers in the north, south-west and east of the island, China had initially indicated their conclusion on Sunday. So far, however, no formal notice of their termination has been given in any way.