China continued military exercises around Taiwan on Monday, defying calls from the West and Japan. to end the largest military maneuvers in its history around the island that it considers to be part of its territory.

“The Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) continued to carry out practical joint exercises and training in the sea and airspace around the island of Taiwan, focusing on staging joint underwater and sea strike operations,” the Chinese army’s eastern command said. it’s a statement.

The EPL text did not specify in which areas the maneuvers are carried out or whether they are carried out with “real shots.” The exercises were supposed to end on Sunday at noon. (around 11 p.m. Sunday, Colombia time), according to the Chinese maritime safety administration.

But this Sunday, neither China nor Taiwan confirmed their conclusion, although the Taiwanese Ministry of Transport had mentioned a partial reduction. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken denounced on Saturday the “complete disproportion” of the Chinese reaction and issued a joint statement with his Japanese and Australian counterparts calling on China to end the military exercises.

China began live-fire drills in six large areas around Taiwan on Thursday, the day after U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island.

Missile fired by China near Taiwan. See also The Collectables - Dodge Viper SR II Photo: PLA EASTERN THEATER COMMAND/ESN / AFPTV / AFP

In response to the visit of Nancy Pelosi, second in line for presidential succession, China it suspended its cooperation with the United States in several key areas, including combating climate change and defense issues. It has also deployed fighter jets, warships and ballistic missiles around Taiwan in what analysts see as a mock blockade and invasion of the island.

The maneuvers allowed testing “information-based systems warfare tactics and hone and enhance the capabilities of destroying strategic island targets with precision strikesChinese Air Force official Zhang Zhi was quoted as saying by the official Xinhua news agency.

On the other hand, China announced new maneuvers in the Yellow Sea, located between the mainland and the Korean peninsula, until August 15.

‘Simulate’ attacks on the island

On Sunday, China carried out “joint practical exercises in the sea and airspace around the island of Taiwan, as planned“said the Chinese army.

These exercises were aimed at “testing joint ground firepower and long-range air strike capabilities,” it added. China estimates that Taiwan, an island of 23 million people, It is a province that has not yet been reunited with the rest of its territory after the end of the Chinese civil war (1949).

Taiwan’s defense ministry confirmed that China had sent “planes, ships and drones” around the Taiwan Strait, “simulating attacks on the main island of Taiwan.” the ministry detected 66 planes and 14 ships in the strait separating mainland China from the island, including 22 that crossed the median linewhich divides this maritime space in two.

China does not recognize this line, which was unilaterally drawn by the United States during the Cold War. In addition, a Chinese drone also flew over the Taiwanese island of Kinmen, about ten kilometers from the Chinese city of Xiamen, forcing the Taiwanese army to launch flares, according to local authorities.

show of power

To show how close it was to Taiwan’s shores, the Chinese military released a video of the island’s coastline and mountains, shot by a pilot. He also disclosed a photo that he claims was taken from one of his military ships that was patrolling near Taiwan and in which the coast of the island can be seen in the distance.

Taiwanese Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang estimated on Sunday that “China’s brutal use of military force shakes peace and stabilityThe island’s military has been on guard throughout these Chinese maneuvers and is planning to carry out its own live-fire exercises starting Tuesday.

Exercises reveal Chinese military increasingly capable of carrying out tough blockade of Taiwanas well as obstructing the arrival of US forces, experts estimated.

“In some areas, their capabilities could even exceed the capabilities of the United States,” Grant Newsham, a researcher at the Japan Forum for Strategic Studies and a former US Navy officer, told AFP. “If a (future) battle is confined to the area around Taiwan, the Chinese navy is a dangerous opponent, and if the Americans and Japanese don’t intervene for some reason, it would be very difficult for Taiwan.“, he added.

*With information from AFP

