Taiwan | China continues military exercises near Taiwan, even though they were supposed to end already

China announced on Monday that it was practicing submarine warfare, even though the military exercise was supposed to end already on Sunday.

China’s the armed forces announced that they will continue military exercises right near Taiwan’s territorial waters on Monday, reports the Reuters news agency.

Previously, it was said that the exercises would end on Sunday. Taiwan’s Ministry of Transport announced on Sunday that six of the seven danger zones declared for the exercises had been lifted.

On Monday, China said on the Weibo application that it is practicing anti-submarine operations and attacks at sea near Taiwan.

On Sunday China also announced that it will start “conventional” naval exercises in the Yellow Sea and the Bohai Sea, says British Broadcasting Corporation BBC. In the Yellow Sea, China plans to train daily until mid-August. The exercises that started already on Saturday in the Bohai Sea are scheduled to last for about a month.

The Yellow Sea is located between mainland China and the Korean peninsula. The Bohai Sea, formerly the Gulf of Chile, is a tributary sea located in the bottom of the Yellow Sea. The Bohai Sea is one of the busiest sea areas in the world, because China’s fourth largest city Tianjin and the capital Beijing are located near it.

China began on Thursday exceptionally large-scale naval and air war exercises that extended closer to Taiwan’s territorial waters in protest of the Democratic leader of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi for a visit to Taiwan. Pelosi was the highest-ranking US politician to visit Taiwan in two decades.

China considers Taiwan a rebel province. In practice, Taiwan acts like an independent state, although it is not widely recognized. China reacts strongly to any actions by Western countries that appear to increase support for Taiwan’s independence.