UPDATEChinese military planes and ships conducted attack simulations on Taiwan’s main island on Saturday morning (local time), Taiwan’s defense ministry said. Several groups of aircraft were sighted and several of them crossed the centerline in the Taiwan Strait.

The centerline in the strait between China and Taiwan serves as an unofficial boundary between the island’s territorial waters and mainland China. In recent days, Chinese warships and planes crossing the centerline have been sighted more often.

Taiwan’s Defense Ministry announced earlier on Saturday that it had fired flares late Friday night (local time) to deter seven drones and an unknown aircraft flying over the remote Kinmen and Matsu Islands.

Both regions, both near China's coastline, are home to Taiwanese troops that have been placed on high alert after Beijing began large-scale military exercises earlier this week. The exercises were a response to the visit of top American politician Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

China, which considers Taiwan a renegade province, saw Pelosi’s visit as a provocation. It has therefore taken several measures against the US. For example, cooperation in the field of transnational crime prevention and the repatriation of illegal migrants will be terminated. In addition, Beijing pauses talks on climate change between the two countries.