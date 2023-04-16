Taiwan | China closes airspace north of Taiwan today

Relations between China and Taiwan have tightened significantly recently.

China plans to close the airspace north of Taiwan for just under half an hour today. According to Taiwan, China cited “space activities” as the reason for the closure.

Today, China also bans shipping north of Taiwan because of possible “space junk”.

The sea area, located about 160 kilometers from Taiwan’s capital Taipei, will be closed between 9:00 am and 3:00 pm local time, said the maritime authorities of China’s eastern Fujian province.

China’s military exercises were a response to Taiwan’s president Tsai Ing-wen and the Speaker of the United States House of Representatives by Kevin McCarthy meeting last week. Tsai stopped by to meet McCarthy on her way back from South America.

Self-governing Taiwan practically functions like its own state. China considers Taiwan to be part of its territory and has vowed to take over the island one day.