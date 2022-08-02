Wednesday, August 3, 2022
Taiwan | China begins major military exercises around Taiwan – the exercise will begin after Nancy Pelosi leaves the island

August 2, 2022
Beijing greeted American politician Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taipei with fighter jets and cyber attacks.

China’s The People’s Republic protested the President of the US House of Representatives in numerous ways on Tuesday evening Nancy Pelosi visiting Taiwan, which China considers an island belonging to itself.

Pelosi’s plane, which took off from Malaysia, landed at the Taipei airport on Tuesday evening, ending speculation about the visit.

“Our visit is a tribute to America’s unwavering commitment to supporting Taiwan’s strong democracy,” Pelosi told Taiwan’s foreign minister who met her at the airport. To Joseph Wu according to news agency Reuters.

China’s At the same time, the State Department condemned Pelosi’s visit, saying it “has serious implications for the political foundation of China-US relations and deeply violates China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.”

According to China’s Ministry of Defense, its armed forces have been placed on alert due to the visit. At the same time, Taiwanese authorities reported that Chinese hackers had attacked Taiwan’s information systems.

Newspaper of The Financial Times according to the Chinese Air Force fighter jets made several flights on Tuesday evening right on the border between Taiwan and China in the airspace of the Taiwan Strait. According to Taiwan, Chinese military aircraft made similar flights in the evening in several sea areas around Taiwan.

Six large sea areas around Taiwan are declared as dangerous areas.

China’s official news agency Xinhua released a statement from the People’s Army on Tuesday evening that several military exercises will be held around Taiwan. According to the People’s Army, they will start on Thursday, i.e. immediately after Pelosi leaves Taiwan. The joint exercises between the Navy and the Air Force are scheduled to last until Sunday.

According to the release, the exercises are shot hard. In addition, missiles that do not have a nuclear charge are fired. Six large sea areas around Taiwan are declared as dangerous areas. The training areas in the south and north are close to the coast of Taiwan.

At the same time, several US Navy ships sailed into Taiwan’s waters, reports the news agency AFP. The US Navy announced on Tuesday that the aircraft carrier Ronald Reagan was sailing south of Taiwan together with the destroyer USS Higgins. The home port of the aircraft carrier is in Japan.

