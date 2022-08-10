Beijing has announced the end of the maxi military maneuvers around Taiwan, adding however that in fact it will not stop and “will regularly organize patrols” in the area insisting on “operational readiness”. “The Eastern Theater Command of the People’s Liberation Army successfully completes joint military operations around the island of Taiwan”, reports the CGTN, quoting a military spokesman, a few hours after Beijing released a new ‘white paper. ‘with the Chinese vision of the Taiwan question, de facto independent, but considered an “inalienable part” of the Chinese territory.

According to the Global Times, the Command says it has “successfully completed several missions” during recent exercises around Taiwan, “has effectively tested the combat capability of the troops in the joint operation” and announces that they will be “organized regularly. operational readiness patrols in the Taiwan Strait “.

The military assures that “they will firmly protect the sovereignty and territorial integrity” of Chinacontinuing with training and other preparations.

The maxi military maneuvers in the waters and skies around the island began last week, a Chinese response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, and should have ended last Sunday, but have since been extended.

Meanwhile, the Taiwan Affairs Office of the State Council and the Information Office of the Beijing government have released a ‘white paper’ (the last document of this kind dates back to 2000) entitled, reports the Xinhua agency, “The Taiwan issue and the reunification of China in the new era “. It is said that China “will not give up the use of force” and the Asian giant reserves the right to “take all necessary measures”.

According to the English version of the document, the first since the arrival to power of Xi Jinping, Beijing – which reiterates that it “does not tolerate interference” on the issue of Taiwan, an island with 23 million inhabitants – “will work with the utmost sincerity and he will do everything for a peaceful reunification “. “But we will not give up the use of force and we reserve the option to take all necessary measures. This – he says – to defend ourselves from external interference and from all separatist activities”.

“The use of force would be the last resort – it continues – We will be forced to take drastic measures only to respond to the provocations of separatists or external forces if they cross our red lines. We will always be ready to respond with the use of force or other means necessary for interference by foreign forces or extreme actions by separatists “.

For China, the “ultimate goal is to guarantee the prospect of a peaceful reunification of China and to carry this process forward”, adds the document released after Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan earlier this month, which aroused the ire of Beijing, committed to maxi military maneuvers around the island and which insists on the principle of “one China” and the “one country, two systems” model as a “more inclusive solution”.