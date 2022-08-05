There China announces “eight countermeasures in response to Nancy Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan“. The Global Times writes, listing among the measures the choice to” suspend “talks on climate change between China and the US and the decision to” cancel the organization of talks “between military leaders, of” working meetings of the defense ministries “of the two countries and of” meetings of the maritime security consultation mechanism “. Among the” countermeasures “also the decision to” suspend “, according to the Global Times, the” cooperation “on” repatriation “regarding the “illegal immigration”, on judicial assistance in criminal matters, in the fight against transnational crime and for anti-drug policies.

Meanwhile the Chinese ambassador to the US has been summoned to the White House to “condemn the escalation of Beijing’s actions against Taiwan” and reiterate that the US “does not want a crisis in the region”, following the visit of Nancy Pelosi. The Washington Post writes it.

“After China’s actions in the night – says John Kirby in a statement given to the Post – we summoned Ambassador Qin Gang to the White House” to protest China’s “provocative actions”. “We condemned China’s military actions, which are irresponsible and contrary to our longstanding goal of maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait.”

The White House, writes the Post, reiterated to Qin that it wants to keep all lines of communication open and that there are no changes with respect to the “one China” policy followed by the US, but also stressed that it considered “unacceptable” Beijing’s actions and insisted on the defense of “its values ​​in the Indo-Pacific”. The meeting, reveals the newspaper citing a White House official, was between Qin and Kurt Campbell, coordinator for the Indo-Pacific. It was an opportunity to highlight to Qin, Kirby said, the G7 communiqué and the White House also expressed support for the ASEAN statement calling on all parties to reduce tensions and engage in dialogue.

“We have made it clear once again – said Kirby – that nothing has changed with respect to our ‘one China’ policy. We have also made it clear that the US is ready to face what Beijing decides to do”. “We will not seek and do not want a crisis. At the same time we will not be dissuaded from operating in the seas and skies of the Eastern Pacific, in compliance with international law, in support of Taiwan and in defense of a free and open Indo-Pacific.”

The Post highlights how the White House tried to dampen tensions with China before and during Pelosi’s visit to Taiwan, which Beijing considers a “rebellious province” and on which it does not tolerate “interference”. According to the White House official, virtually all of the top officials on Biden’s national security staff had privately expressed strong reservations about the trip and timing, worried that tensions between the US and China are already high and Washington seeks cooperation from the Asian giant. for Ukraine and other issues.