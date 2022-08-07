Taiwan Prime Minister Su Tsing-chang said Sunday that China “arrogantly” used military measures to disturb regional peace and stability, in response to live-fire exercises conducted by the Chinese military around the autonomous island.
Speaking to reporters in Taipei, Su also called on Beijing not to flex its military muscle and condemned “foreign enemies” who he said were trying to undermine the morale of the Taiwanese people through cyber attacks and disinformation campaigns.
