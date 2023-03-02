The US government approved a potential arms sale to Taiwan worth about 619 million dollarsin a package that would include hundreds of missiles for F-16 combat aircraft, the chain reported Thursday CNN.

The US administration formally notified Congress on March 1 of the proposed sales based on ammunition for the F-16 Fighting Falcon, fighter jets, in a move that analysts say may contribute to heightening tensions between Washington and Beijing.

China claims sovereignty over the islandwhich it considers a rebel province since the Kuomintang nationalists withdrew there in 1949, after losing the civil war against the communists.

According to the American television network, CNNa State Department official explained: “The United States makes defense articles and services available to Taiwan necessary to enable him to maintain a sufficient capacity for self-defence”.

The F-16 Fighting Falcon are fighter planes, some of which have already been in Colombia in celebration of 100 years of the Colombian Air Force. See also United States: who dethroned the Republicans in the Alaska elections? Photo: Jaiver Nieto / EL TIEMPO

He also said that Taiwan will use its own funds to make this purchase.

“US support for Taiwan and the steps Taiwan is taking to enhance its self-defense capabilities contribute to the maintenance of peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and within the region”, added the source quoted by the CNN.

The US Defense Security Cooperation Agency said in a statement on Wednesday that the defense contractors for the ammunition and equipment will be Raytheon and Lockheed Martin.

According to the statement cited by CNN, ammunition includes: 100 AGM-88B high-velocity anti-radiation missiles; 23 HARM training missiles; 200 AIM-120C-8 advanced medium-range air-to-air missiles; four AIM-120C-8 AMRAAM Guide Sections and 26 LAU-129 multipurpose launchers.

This initiative is known in parallel in China and Taiwan at the time it was named Laura Rosenberger as the new head of the American Institute in Taiwan (IAT)who previously served as special assistant to Biden and the directorate for China and Taiwan of the US National Security Council.

It should be noted that the IAT is the body that represents the interests of the United States on the island, where it has a main headquarters in Taipei and a sub-headquarters in Kaohsiung.

*With information from EFE