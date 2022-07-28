Taiwan is in fashion. Everyone wants to go there. From Chinese fighter-bombers to the speaker of the US Congress, Nancy Pelosi. To discourage the latter, Beijing intensifies the former. When they reach the island, China abandons any pretense of subtlety and resorts to the diplomacy of gunboats of colonial memory. Xi Jinping thus reinforces fears that he is preparing to take Taiwan by force sooner or later. However, he gets the result diametrically opposite to his goals. Not only will the visit be made but it will accelerate deterrence, political and military, against a Chinese attack on Taiwan.

Beijing miscalculates on three levels: American, regional, Taiwanese. Has China’s defense minister Tan Keifei moved from military bullying to political intimidation? The Pentagon replies that he will increase security and surveillance in the Indo-Pacific if the visit is confirmed. By shooting to zero against Pelosi in Taipei, Beijing made him a must for Washington. How can we expect Americans to take a humiliating step backwards? Even if the administration had some mental reservations, they certainly can’t hold Pelosi by his jacket at this point. Which, however, would not listen. If the visit is not made, America loses face in Asia, and Joe Biden in Washington.

By making the issue a test of US credibility in the Indo-Pacific, Beijing has made a strategic mistake. He adds a psychological one: he pats Congress against the grain, where one of the very few bipartisan things is politics on China. The trip to Taiwan will also be applauded by Republicans. If Nancy Pelosi renounced she would also be excommunicated from her party. For the speaker, three months before the mid-term elections, the trip to Taiwan has no cost and many dividends in domestic politics. And viceversa.

Parliaments do not want to be told what to do and what not to do from their governments. Imagine a foreigner. Beijing should know. By sanctioning 15 MEPs for a harmless mission to Taipei last year, China pushed Brussels to freeze the ratification of the investment agreement with the EU (CAI) indefinitely. Only six months earlier he had made a political-diplomatic forcing to get it approved by the pre-Christmas European Council. To err is human, but this persevering betrays a diabolical misunderstanding of how parliaments and democracies work. The US Capitol and the Strasbourg hall are not the People’s Congress …

The straight-legged intervention on Washington and Taipei reinforces the distrust of the entire range of countries grappling with Chinese territorial claims, from the Senkaku Islands in the North, to the Parcel and Spratly Islands in the South, where the “nine-dash line” arrives almost as far as the territorial waters of Borneo, it would give China control of an enormous mirror of the Pacific, vital to the economies of the Philippines, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, as well as to world trade. The spontaneous anti-Chinese front flows into the American containment strategy that poday on the Quad of USA, Japan, Australia and India. Moods and perceptions count more than formulas. “China has played India,” say Indian economic operators who are on the spot and know which way the wind is blowing.

Taipei has been subjected to overflights and threats with growing concern and patient resignation, carefully avoiding responding to provocations. Which is what she plans to keep doing. At the same time, the government of Ing-wen Tsai is well aware of Beijing’s escalation of rhetoric on reunification by hook or by crook that Xi Jinping will not fail to renew when, in November, the 20th Congress of the CCP crowns him for a third term, prelude to a lifetime presidency.

Taiwan uses two tools to tackle the threat: political and military. He is aiming for an American reinsurance on the defense of the island, which will lift Washington out of the mists of “strategic ambiguity”. Nancy Pelosi has no title to give it but she would carry a powerful political signal. But Ing-wen Tsai also thinks about how to strengthen the island’s defense capabilities, to raise the level of deterrence. Help yourself God help you, Ukraine docet. These are exactly the developments that Beijing detests. The intimidation against Nancy Pelosi’s visit only reinforces them.