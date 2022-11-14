“The Taiwan question is at the very heart of China’s central interests, the basis of the political foundations of China-US relations, and the first red line that must not be crossed in US-China relations“. Hua Chunying, spokesman for the Chinese government, wrote on Twitter after the meeting in Bali between Chinese president Xi Jinping and American president Joe Biden.

“We hope to see, and we are all committed to, peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait, but Peace across the Strait and stability are as irreconcilable as fire and water with Taiwan’s independence“, added the spokesperson.

America’s “one-China policy has not changed, the United States opposes any unilateral change in the status quo on both sides, the world has an interest in maintaining peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait,” Biden assured the president. Chinese, according to a note from the White House, released at the end of the Bali meeting which lasted over three hours, during which Biden “raised the US objections to the coercive and increasingly aggressive actions of the People’s Republic of China against Taiwanwhich undermine peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait and in the region in general, putting global prosperity at risk. ”

Joe Biden does not believe in an “imminent attempt” by China to invade Taiwan. In the press conference after his meeting with Xi Jinping in Bali, the American president said that on the issue “we were clear and sincere, I understood his positions, he mine”, explaining that he repeated that US policy ” on a single China it does not change “. “I made it clear that we want issues in the Strait to be resolved peacefully so that there is never” the possibility of conflict, “he added. “I am convinced that he understood exactly what I meant,” he concluded.