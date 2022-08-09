Taiwan begins live fire maneuvers simulating defending itself from a Chinese attack

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Chinese military exercises with helicopters near Taiwan.
Hector RETAMAL / AFP
China’s military exercises with helicopters near Taiwan.
The exercises started in the southern county of Pingtung after midnight.
August 08, 2022, 08:37 PM
Taiwan began on Tuesday (local time) an artillery exercise with live fire simulating the defense of the island against an attack after the enormous Chinese military maneuvers around its territory, reported an AFP journalist on the spot.
Lou Woei-jye, spokesperson for the 8th Taiwan Army Corpsconfirmed that the exercises had started in the southern county of pingtung shortly after midnight on Monday, with the firing of flares and artillery.
The maneuvers should end in approximately two hours, he added.
AFP
