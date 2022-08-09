Tuesday, August 9, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Taiwan begins live fire maneuvers simulating defending itself from a Chinese attack

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 9, 2022
in World
0


close

China fires numerous projectiles into the Taiwan Strait

Chinese military exercises with helicopters near Taiwan.

Photo:

Hector RETAMAL / AFP

China’s military exercises with helicopters near Taiwan.

The exercises started in the southern county of Pingtung after midnight.

Taiwan began on Tuesday (local time) an artillery exercise with live fire simulating the defense of the island against an attack after the enormous Chinese military maneuvers around its territory, reported an AFP journalist on the spot.

Lou Woei-jye, spokesperson for the 8th Taiwan Army Corpsconfirmed that the exercises had started in the southern county of pingtung shortly after midnight on Monday, with the firing of flares and artillery.

The maneuvers should end in approximately two hours, he added.

AFP

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Save your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Taiwan #begins #live #fire #maneuvers #simulating #defending #Chinese #attack

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Super Punch-Out!!'s secret two-player mode uncovered after 28 years

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.