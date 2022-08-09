Taiwan began scheduled live artillery exercises Tuesday amid ongoing Chinese military exercises around the island.

The exercises using live artillery munitions known as “Tian Li” exercises were announced in late July and were designed to simulate Taiwan’s defense against a Chinese army attack.

The exercise, taking place on Tuesday and Thursday this week, was scheduled to be part of the annual Han Kwang exercise in Taiwan, but it comes amid heightened tensions and after China said it would extend large-scale air and sea exercises to north, southwest and east Taiwan that were due to end. last Sunday. No new official end date has been announced.

The Taiwanese Foreign Ministry condemned China’s extension of its exercises near Taiwan.

“China’s real intention behind these military exercises is to change the status quo in the Taiwan Strait and the whole region,” Taiwan Foreign Minister Joseph Wu said at a press conference Tuesday in Taipei.

Wu said China’s large-scale military exercises, missile launches and cyber attacks are all part of Beijing’s “military playbook to prepare for the invasion of Taiwan.” He said they were strategies to “weak public morale” on the island.