Taiwan | Authorities apply for arrest warrant for Taiwanese train accident suspect – accident could be caused by construction site driver negligence

At least 50 people died in the accident. The president of Taiwan is scheduled to visit the survivors on Saturday.

Taiwanese the authorities have applied for an arrest warrant for a driver of a construction site suspected of having caused a train accident that claimed at least 50 lives. The news agency AFP and the British newspaper report on the matter The Guardian.

According to the news agency Reuters, an arrest warrant has been sought for the site manager.

A train on its way from Taiwan’s capital, Taipei to Taitung, derailed near the city of Hualien on Friday after colliding with a construction site plane. Authorities said the parked construction site had run down the embankment and ended up on the tracks.

According to AFP, the driver may have acted negligently with the vehicle’s parking brake. The driver was part of a group that checks for landslides on a mountainous route.

Director of the Hualien Prosecutor’s Office Yu Hsiu-Duan told Reuters that the arrest warrant is now being processed in the legal system.

“To preserve relevant evidence, several groups of prosecutors are at the scene of the accident investigating key locations,” he said.

Accident took place in a tunnel near the city of Hualien in the eastern part of the country on Friday morning local time. There were nearly 500 passengers on the train, of whom more than at least 150 were injured. 48 people were pronounced dead at the scene, and at least two wounded died of their injuries later in hospital.

Authorities say the number of victims of the accident may still rise.

Rescue workers began moving the train’s trailers on Saturday, which remained relatively undamaged in the crash. The more severely damaged fronts are still rotten in the tunnel, Reuters says.

The President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-Wenin is scheduled to visit Hualien on Saturday and meet the survivors of the accident. The government has ordered the country to mourn for three days.

“Government agencies are doing their best to minimize the impact of the disaster so that the deceased can rest in peace and repair the damage soon,” the president told the media, according to AFP.

Friday the accident occurred at the beginning of the tomb sweeping festival. It’s a long holiday weekend, when Taiwan’s roads and railways are usually full of people returning to their home villages to clean the graves of their deceased relatives and give sacrificial gifts.

Due to the congestion, many passengers stood in the aisles of the train.

Some of the eight train carriages went into such poor condition in the accident that the rescue work is difficult.

“Suddenly the train shook violently and I fell to the floor. We broke the window to climb the roof of the train and get out, ”one survivor told local media, according to AFP.

HS Asian correspondent at the scene of the accident Mari Manninen said he saw several emergency vehicles en route to the scene, including seven ambulance hoses.

Local Red Cross employee Wu Ming-Hao said he spent six hours in the tunnel on rescue missions.

“The train had gone into really bad shape. We had to go inside through the roof, ”Wu described to HS.

Read more: At least 51 people killed in a devastating train accident in Taiwan – I’ve never seen anything like it, says a Red Cross employee at the crash site to HS

Reuters according to Friday’s accident is the worst train accident in Taiwan in decades. 18 people died in 2018 after a train derailed in northeastern Taiwan. In 1991, 30 people were killed in a collision between two trains in western Taiwan.

Finnish President Sauli Niinistö expressed his condolences to the families of the victims on a Twitter account in the Office of the President of the Republic.