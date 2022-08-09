Taiwan | As expected, Taiwan started a military exercise, the next exercise is scheduled for Thursday

The military exercise is not a response to the military exercises organized by China, but rather a routine exercise.

Taiwan on Tuesday started a military exercise simulating a defense against a Chinese attack, reports news agency AFP. The country routinely organizes exercises.

Taiwan military spokesman Lou Woei-jye confirms that the exercises began in southern Pingtung County.

Taiwan has previously said that its armed forces are training to counter an attack from the sea this week. According to AFP, Taiwan is scheduled to hold another military exercise on Thursday.

During the exercises on Tuesday and Thursday, hundreds of troops and about 40 howitzers will be deployed.

China launched a massive military exercise near Taiwan last week in protest that the Speaker of the US House of Representatives Nancy Pelosi visited the island.

However, according to a representative of Taiwan’s armed forces, the military exercises are not a response to China’s actions, but the timing of the exercises has been chosen earlier.

According to China, Taiwan is part of China and does not consider the country an independent state.