By Ben Blanchard

TAIPEI (Reuters) – The United States approved a potential sale of $619 million worth of new weapons to Taiwan, including missiles for its fleet of F-16 fighter jets, as the island reported a second day of large-scale incursions by the Chinese air force. Nearby.

The arms sales are likely to further sour already tense ties between Washington and Beijing, which has repeatedly demanded that such deals be broken, seeing them as unwarranted support for Taiwan, the democratically governed island that China claims as part of its own territory.

The Pentagon said on Wednesday that the US State Department had approved the potential sale to Taiwan of weapons and equipment that include 200 advanced medium-range air-to-air anti-aircraft missiles (AMRAAM) and 100 AGM-88B HARM missiles.

“The proposed sale will contribute to the recipient’s ability to provide airspace defense, regional security and interoperability with the United States,” it said in a statement.

Taiwan’s Ministry of Defense said the missiles will help “effectively defend the airspace to deal with threats and provocations by the communist military” and bolster defense stockpiles.

China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it was “firmly” opposed to the planned sale, adding that the United States must stop arms sales and military contacts with Taiwan.

For the past three years, Taiwan has complained about increased Chinese military activities near the island as Beijing seeks to assert its sovereignty claims.