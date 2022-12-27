Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wenannounced on Tuesday an extension of compulsory military service, from four months to one year.

taiwan announced this measure with the justification of the threat of China.

The extension of military service will apply to all men born after January 1, 2005

The initiative was taken after a high-level meeting on national security.

This island of democratic government lives under the shadow of an invasion of Chinaincreasingly belligerent, which considers it its own territory to be recovered in the future, even by force.

“Nobody wants war,” but on the other hand, “peace is not going to fall from the sky,” announced the Taiwanese president.

For this reason, “we have decided to restore the one-year military service from 2024,” said Tsai, who stressed that “the intimidation and threats of China against taiwan They are becoming more and more evident.”

The prospect of a Chinese invasion is increasingly worrying Taipei and its Western allies, especially after the Russian offensive against Ukraine.

(With information from AFP)