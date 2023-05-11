Taiwan MFA: Island eagerly awaits visit of former British premier Liz Truss

Taiwan is looking forward to the arrival of former British Prime Minister Liz Truss. Relevant statement published Island Ministry of Foreign Affairs on Twitter.

“We look forward to hosting you soon,” the post reads. In addition, the Taiwanese foreign ministry also stressed that it deeply appreciates the British ex-premier’s support for the island and its democracy.

Truss’ intention to visit Taiwan became known on May 9, and the trip will take place next week. During his visit, the politician will meet with senior members of the local government and make a speech about the need to toughen the stance against China.