Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing logo at its Hsinchu headquarters in August 2018. Tyrone Siu / Reuters

The wins and losses in the semiconductor industry are measured in nanometers, a measure of length equal to one millionth of a millimeter. In that permanent race to achieve more in less space that a handful of companies in Asia, Europe and the United States have, Taiwan Semiconductors Manufacturing was clearly in the lead, but this month the North American IBM has hit the table by announcing that it is capable to produce two-nanometer chips, a goal that the Taiwanese company aspires to soon join and, further behind, the South Korean Samsung and the American Intel are looking for.

As Antonio Varas, an expert at Boston Consulting, explains, all are advantages when the size is reduced: it allows more transistors to be on the same surface, and therefore more computing processes, energy consumption is reduced, and it is cheaper.

In this battle for miniaturization, Europe is once again at a disadvantage. You don’t have foundries that offer advanced manufacturing of components smaller than 22 nanometers, and therefore you have to rely on others for that purpose. A document from the European Commission admits the delay. “It is both a technological and economic challenge (these factories represent an initial investment of 20,000 million euros and 5,000 million annually to operate) and is not available to any supplier in the EU today.”

In the 27, the largest semiconductor firms are the Dutch NXP Semiconductors, the Franco-Italian ST Microelectronics and the German Bosch and Infineon. The automobile industry is its main customer (it represents 37% of its sales, followed by industrial uses with 25%).

The size of these companies pales in comparison to the global giant Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, valued at more than 450,000 million euros, more than other companies much better known in other sectors, such as Johnson & Johnson or Walmart. The firm has doubled its value in the last year, and has accumulated a 400% rise in the stock market in five years.

As Varas relates, its growth is the result of the technological commitment by the Government of Taiwan. “Two or three decades ago they made a strategic plan to transform an economy until then based on rice and agriculture, and they identified electronics as an area in which to invest. They have decades of massive investment by the government and constant incentives. ” This has meant that its manufacturing cost is much lower than in Europe, up to 30 or 40% according to Varas.

Europe has so far entrusted its supply to companies such as the Taiwanese, and should continue to do so because no country can become self-sufficient given the long supply chain of this industry, but the intention of the Internal Market Commissioner, Thierry Breton, is to reduce dependence . “Increasing our autonomy does not mean isolating ourselves in a world where supply chains are global. In parallel to exploring how to increase Europe’s capacity in strategic sectors for our industry, such as semiconductors, we are building bridges with international partners, but with us in the driver’s seat ”.