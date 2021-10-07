With a record number of military flights near Taiwan in the past week, China has shown new military intensity and sophistication by intensifying its harassment of the island it claims as its own and asserting its territorial ambitions in the region.

According to the Taiwanese authorities, relations between Taipei and Beijing are going through “their worst moment in the last 40 years”, due to the sustained pressure from China and its overflights in the Taiwanese Air Defense Identification Zone (ADIZ).

A total of 56 planes were flown by the Chinese People’s Liberation Army off the southwestern coast of Taiwan on Monday, setting a new record with 149 flights during four days of military harassment.

These maneuvers have caused Taiwan to sound the alarms and the Chinese press has described them as “a strong warning to the Taiwanese secessionists and the foreign countries that support them.”

Chinese operations occurred days before ‘ROC National Day’, next October 10, and just at a time of growing diplomatic and military power; but with an imminent naval presence of the United States and a clear rejection of the countries of the region.

Meanwhile, Taiwan seeks greater support and recognition from the international community.

“The world has seen how they violate the regional peace and how they put pressure on Taiwan,” said Defense Minister Chiu Kuo-cheng.

Chiu, asked the Taiwanese Legislative Chamber to approve a special budget of $ 8,600 to buy Hsiung Feng III weapons, anti-ship systems and supersonic missiles that will serve to counter China’s Type 075 amphibious assault ships.

Image provided by the Ministry of National Defense of Taiwan on October 4, 2021 shows a Xian H-6 jet bomber of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army, following the incursion of 52 military aircraft of the Chinese People’s Liberation Army in the area. of Taiwan influence. © EFE

In the words of the Taiwanese Defense Minister, “Beijing already has the capacity to attack the island at a high cost. China could organize a large-scale invasion in less time than 2025 ”.

For her part, Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-wen said peace in the area would be at stake if Beijing follows through on its constant threats to take the island by force if necessary.

“If Taiwan fell, the consequences would be catastrophic for regional peace and the system of democratic alliances (…) In the current global war on values, authoritarianism has the upper hand over democracy,” the president wrote in an article by a local medium.

Beijing considers Taiwan as its own sovereignty and only recognizes that it is administered independently by another government, something similar to what happens in Hong Kong. However, from Taiwan, they maintain their differentiation from China, considering themselves a state of their own.

Taiwan is located on the island of Formosa, a location that historically belonged to China but which, after the civil war that ravaged the country for decades at the beginning of the 20th century, became a refuge for the defeated nationalist army. Instead, the mainland was left in the hands of the Communist Party of China, which served as the Chinese state for years to come, displacing Taiwan.

“We are very concerned about China’s provocative military activity towards Taiwan” – US

The United States spoke out on Wednesday about the situation and asked China to “cease its military pressure on Taiwan.”

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken added that this activity “is destabilizing, creates the risk of miscalculation and has the potential to undermine peace and stability in the region.”

In addition, he stressed that the United States has a “commitment to the security of the island, after we have worked for peace and stability in the area for many years. We will continue to work with friends and allies, with whom we share values ​​and we will continue to strengthen our ties with a democratic Taiwan, “said Blinken.

Many democracies have also joined the support of Taiwan and have intensified naval operations in the area.

Under the name of the Republic of China, Taiwan is considered a sovereign, independent territory with its own political system. “Failing to defend Taiwan would not only be catastrophic for the Taiwanese, but would also nullify the security architecture that has allowed peace and extraordinary economic development in the region for seven decades.”

With AP and EFE