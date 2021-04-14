Taiwan | An informal US delegation arrived in Taiwan, China expressed its outrage

A group sent by President Joe Biden will meet with President Tsai Ing-wen on Thursday.

China’s and Taiwan tensions tightened again on Wednesday after the U.S. president Joe Biden an informal delegation sent to Taiwan arrived in Taiwan.

The delegation sent by the United States includes a former senator Chris Dodd, former Deputy Foreign Minister Richard Armitage and James Steinberg. The group is scheduled to meet with the President of Taiwan Tsai Ing-Wen on Thursday, according to the news agency Reuters. The delegation arrived in Taiwan on Wednesday morning Finnish time.

“This visit demonstrates once again the solid relationship between Taiwan and the United States. It is as strong as a rock, ”said the president’s representative Xavier Chang described the visit according to AFP.

With the delegation, Biden wants to show his support for Taiwan and its democracy. Communist-ruled China has recently introduced its military equipment near Taiwan, both in the air and at sea. For example on Monday, a record number of Chinese air force planes flew near Taiwan.

Read more: China is like a distressed tiger rattling the bars of its cage – that’s why it’s roaring its neighbors’ sea borders harder than ever

The United States support for Taiwan has angered China. On Wednesday, China called military operations near Taiwan “combat exercises”.

“Organizing the actual combat exercises of the People’s Liberation Army in the Taiwan Strait is a necessary measure to resolve the current security situation in the Strait and to safeguard national sovereignty,” a spokesman for the Taiwan Office Ma Xiaoguang said according to Reuters.

“Military exercises and training operations send a signal that our determination to curb Taiwanese independence and the conspiracy between Taiwan and the United States is not just talk,” Ma said.

He further said the meeting of the US informal delegation with the president “only exacerbates the tense situation in the Taiwan Strait”.

China sees Taiwan as its rebel province and has talked for decades about annexing it to mainland China. However, Taiwan is in practice its own democratic state. Few countries have diplomatic relations with Taiwan, but the United States has supported it, for example, armed.