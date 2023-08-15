Taiwan Air Force apologized today for incidents that occurred during training sessions in which it launched bombs and missiles that missed their targets and caused damage and inconvenience to the Coast Guard and other military units.

The boss of the General Staff of the Air Force, General Tsao Chin-ping, recognized this Tuesday that on August 9 an F-16V plane dropped a 907-kilogram MK-84 bomb that fell into the sea near the Jioupeng military base, in Pingtung (south), and caused a shock wave that affected a Coast Guard ship, reported the news agency CNAs.

Although there were no casualties, several members of the Coast Guard complained on social networks that they had to receive medical attention due to the blast wave.



Tsao stated that the Air Force has apologized to the Guard and that it will penalize the pilot and his instructor for not adequately supervising the exercise.

Likewise, he confirmed that today another incident took place at the same base of Jioupeng, when a US-made MIM-104F Patriot missile. exploded before reaching the target during an exercise.

The general explained that the air force and the National Chung Shan Institute of Science and Technologythe most important military investigation unit on the island, are investigating the causes of the explosion.

According to local media, it was the first time that a US-bought Patriot missile exploded on its own before reaching its target during firing tests that are conducted in Taiwan every two years.

These types of accidents have been frequent in recent years as part of the different maneuvers and exercises carried out by the island’s defense forces.

Last October, four Taiwanese Army servicemen were injured after accidentally firing a man-portable anti-tank weapon during live-fire tests.

In June of last year, a multiple launch rocket system of the Taiwanese Army It exploded during a live fire combat drill in the southeast of the island, leaving no deaths or injuries.

Since 2020, according to CNAsthere have been seven accidents involving planes and helicopters of the island’s air force, which caused the death of thirteen soldiers, the last one on May 31.

