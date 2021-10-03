Taiwan Apache helicopters lined up at military air base during flag flyover rehearsal ahead of National Taiwan Day, celebrated October 10, Taoyuan, September 28| Photo: EFE/EPA/RITCHIE B. TONGO

Taiwan has accused China of sending a record number of warplanes to its air defense identification zone (ADIZ) in the past two days. The national defense ministry said on Saturday night that 39 military planes entered its defense zone on Saturday, and at least 38 planes were seen on Friday.

This would be Beijing’s biggest incursion into Taiwan’s air defense zone since Taipei began reporting such activities last year.

The flights took place in two waves on Saturday, according to the semi-autonomous island, 20 planes were seen during the day and 19 at night.

In response to China’s show of force, Taiwan has mobilized its air defenses, issued radio warnings and deployed air defense missile systems, according to the Ministry of Defense.

Friday’s raids took place on the day Beijing commemorated 72 years since the founding of the People’s Republic of China.

Taiwan’s air defense identification zone is an area larger than Taiwan’s airspace, and includes a portion that overlaps mainland China’s air defense identification zone. In these forays, Beijing has not violated Taiwan’s airspace.

Taiwan, which calls itself the Republic of China, and mainland China have had separate governments for more than 70 years; the island of 24 million people has a democratic government and has never been ruled by the Communist Party. China, however, considers Taiwan part of its territory, and Chinese leader Xi Jinping has not ruled out the use of military force to reconquer the island if necessary.

The US State Department issued a statement on Sunday in which it expressed “great concern” over the “provocations” in Beijing.

“We urge Beijing to cease its military, diplomatic and economic pressure and coercion against Taiwan,” says the statement, which says Chinese military activities “are destabilizing, pose a risk of miscalculation and undermine regional peace and stability.”

The American body also reinforced that it will continue to support Taipei’s self-defence capabilities. “The US commitment to Taiwan is solid.”