The Government of Taiwan denounced this October 5 the incursion of a record 56 Chinese combat aircraft in a single day, which it considered “repeated violations” of Beijing to the peace. With this action, the Taiwanese authorities have reported on the presence of 148 Chinese aircraft in their airspace in the last four days. Australia and Japan warn of a tense atmosphere in the region.

It is the largest deployment of the Chinese air force in Taiwan that is known and therefore alarms are sounding in the region. 148 Chinese fighter jets have flown over Taiwanese airspace in the last week, 56 of them on Monday, October 4, denounced the Government of President Tsai Ing-wen.

The autonomous island accuses the Xi Jinping Administration of “military harassment” and ensures that it is preparing for the movements of the neighboring country that it describes as “exaggerated.”

“Taiwan must be on alert. China is getting closer (…) The world has also witnessed China’s repeated violations of regional peace and pressure on Taiwan,” Prime Minister Su Tseng-chang said during a press conference in Taipei.

The complaints coincide with the celebration of National Taiwan Day, this October 5.

The aircraft have been detected towards the south and southwest part of its air defense identification zone or ADIZ, a larger area that Taiwan monitors and patrols, in order to have more time to respond to any threats.

Tseng-chang added that Taiwan needs to “get stronger” and unite. “Only then will the countries that want to annex Taiwan not dare to easily resort to force. Only when we help ourselves, others can help us, “stressed the premier.

For years, China has claimed Taiwan as part of its territory, so it says it should take it by force if necessary.

In addition, in recent times the Chinese authorities have blamed the United States for the tensions due to the sale of arms and the support it provides to the island.

Taiwan, for its part, emphasizes that it is an independent nation and that it will defend its freedoms and democracy.

Governments of Japan and Australia are concerned about regional peace

The tension goes beyond relations between Taiwan and China and there are those who warn that the security of the entire region is at risk.

Following the latest raids, Japan noted that while it expects the two countries directly involved to resolve their differences, it is monitoring the situation closely.

“Japan believes that it is crucial that the environment around Taiwan is peaceful and stable (…) Furthermore, rather than simply monitoring the situation, we hope to weigh the various possible scenarios that may arise to consider what options we have, as well as what preparations we have to make. we must do, “announced Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi in Tokyo.

Australia’s Department of Foreign Affairs said it is also concerned about the increase in air raids from China.

“The resolution of differences over Taiwan and other regional issues must be achieved peacefully through dialogue and without the threat or use of force or coercion,” he stressed.

However, the armed forces of Japan, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands and Canada held joint drills near Okinawa over the weekend, using US and British carriers.

Taiwan has lived under the threat of invasion since the defeated ROC government fled to the island in 1949 after losing a civil war to the Communists.

So far no peace treaty or armistice agreement has been signed.

With Reuters and AP