China could attack Nationalist China





The current international political situation is very reminiscent of the one that prepared the outbreak of the Second World War.

There are currently two “declared” wars underway, the Ukrainian one and the Palestinian one, and many important outbreaks, including the main one and that of Taiwan, ancient Formosa or China nationalist and should not always be underestimated, Kosovo which involves Serbs – supported by Moscow – and Albanians – supported by Washington.

The reasoning that according to several analysts is that China is making is that the US is currently seriously engaged on two fronts and that if a third front were opened they would not be able to stem that too.

Considering that North Korea is also in the area, which is a nuclear power close to Beijing, the picture that emerges for the world is not very reassuring.

Effectively Beijing so far it has moved in a soft and very ambiguous manner on the international scene.

He is cautiously supporting Russia against Ukraine but mostly to send not-so-coded messages to Washington that there is also the unresolved issue of Taiwan.

China is trying to make it clear that in exchange for its neutrality in the other two theaters of war it would demand Taipei as a price.

After all, from a geopolitical point of view, it is a symbolically very relevant request but ultimately not too expensive for the West which could well accept it if things went badly with Kiev and Jerusalem.

Conversely, the direct descent into the field of Chinawould be lethal for the global geopolitical balance and would inevitably lead to a spasmodic worsening of international tensions, with the risk of a nuclear Third World War.

Therefore Taipei could be sacrificed to reasons of state, but producing inevitable consequences with Japan which would at this point see itself surrounded by China, North Korea and Taiwan.

And Japanese military policy has always been pro-Western.

The relationships between China and the USA they are fluctuating but the barometer tends towards low, let’s say stormy. The real reason is commercial and only secondary is the control of the Pacific.

The USA suffers greatly from Chinese expansionism which has an unlimited workforce at very low prices and which looks ever more eagerly to valuable African resources, diamonds, rare earths, gold.

This is why it is important for Washington to close the Ukraine issue as soon as possible to focus on the new, very dangerous Palestinian conflict.

The West cares little Crimea but stability in the Near East matters a lot. The consequence is that Zelensky is bouncing around, in vain, in all Western secretariats to say “I’m here”. Nobody listens to him anymore. He simply disappeared after having drained Western resources for many months, at this point to no avail.

