Taiwan | A Taiwanese TV station falsely claimed China had attacked the area with missiles, the channel apologized for “panic”

Taiwan lives in fear of Chinese invasion. The invasion of Taiwanese airspace by Chinese fighters has increased dramatically in recent years.

Taiwanese TV channel CTS has apologized for the “panic it caused” due to the “information” it broadcast on Wednesday that China had launched a military offensive against the island power.

News agency AFP reports that texts had been published at the bottom of the CTS morning broadcast stating that Chinese “Communist Army missiles” had hit targets in the capital, Taipei.

“Vehicles exploded, facilities and ships damaged in Taipei port,” the broadcast said.

TV channel An apology issued by the police reported that an employee of the canal had inadvertently published texts prepared for training purposes ordered by the fire authorities.

Taiwan News online magazine according to the texts that appeared in the morning broadcast, for example, it was stated that the war was on fire and that “the agent is suspected of setting fires and setting up explosives at Banqiao station”.

Incorrect texts also reported a major earthquake and an accident at a nuclear power plant.

China has repeatedly threatened Taiwan with war if the island nation shows a desire for independence. China considers Taiwan to be its own province, which must take over China even through war.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has raised concerns in Taiwan, with more than 23 million inhabitants, that China could seize the opportunity to attack Taiwan. The British newspaper reported on the matter The Guardian February 25, the day after the Russian invasion.

In recent years, Chinese Air Force aircraft have consistently kept Taiwan on alert. According to AFP, last year Chinese fighters invaded Taiwan’s air defense detection zone at least 969 times, compared to about 380 a year earlier.

The Air Defense Recognition Zone is an area larger than national airspace that is not controlled by international agreements.

China’s and Taiwan’s roads parted ways in the late 1940s when the defeated Kuomintang party in the Chinese Civil War fled to the island of Taiwan.

There were then two people in the world who called themselves China: the People’s Republic of China, led by the Communists from Beijing, and the Republic of China, which housed Taiwan.